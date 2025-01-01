Chapter 11

"A sale to Alden or Gannett would not have provided that," Krasne said when asked whether the board had considered any offers from a private equity backed organization. Even a proposal from a publicly traded news organization didn't get far.

"The board specifically excluded public companies with track records of reducing newsroom size or reducing days of publishing a newspaper from consideration," Krasne wrote.

"The LNP-WITF combination was consummated specifically to ensure the long-term viability of robust journalism for Lancaster County, so yes, it was to avoid selling to an organization whose behavior exhibited a flagrant disregard for robust local journalism, including private equity backed media organizations,” he said.

On the radio side, WITF President and CEO Ron Hetrick said his organization, which covers 19 counties, has long recognized the need to nurture and support local journalism in central Pennsylvania area.

“So we have a private equity firm paper, we’ve got other smaller family owned newspapers, but the vibrance and the type of conversation that was once available 10-15 years ago certainly does not exist,” he said about local news coverage in the 19 counties.

The station is located in Harrisburg and covers those counties with only about 10 journalists. Hetrick said adding LNP’s 70-person newsroom means they can “leverage collective resources” to serve the area “a mile deep” rather than “a mile long and a couple of inches deep.”

Hetrick recognizes the organizations’ work ahead is rooted in community engagement, and that includes both educating and listening. For WITF, that has meant creating programs around media literacy and civic education and holding “deliberative forums” that allow community members to potentially develop strategies for tackling community issues. It’s engagement WITF has been doing for a while — that Hetrick believes is, in fact, necessary for media to grow and thrive — and he anticipates extending the practice into LNP in a more “hyper focused way in Lancaster County.”

As for the organization’s long-term financial viability, Hetrick said fortunately LNP still draws robust advertising support that allows it to publish seven days a week. On the public media side, they are making the most of memberships along with individual and institutional philanthropy. But he sees a lot of potential in hosting community events, though he doesn’t give specifics.

“We think there’s an intersection where we can generate some meaningful revenue and community connection at the same time,” he said.

The Steinman Communications gift also came with seed money to establish The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement. They’re still building it out, but the institute’s work will include professional development for journalists, innovation in community journalism, as well as community-facing education and civic engagement.

Hetrick adds his appreciation that the Steinman family had “the foresight and the interest in finding a partner in public media.”

“There’s no more important time for a robust fourth estate to exist,” Hetrick said. “Constitutionally protected and providing the accountability and information to the public to help them make informed decisions.”

