The unfortunate truth is the newspaper industry has been in decline for decades. Dunaway and Peterson point to “smaller print audiences, reduced advertising revenues and difficulty monetizing online readers.” But they conclude that the rise of investment ownership “has added fuel to the fire.”

Researchers at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism have been documenting that decline. A few fast facts from The State of Local News 2023:

The U.S. is down 2,900 newspapers from the number of papers active in 2005 and that decline is accelerating. “The nation is on pace to lose one-third of all its newspapers by the end of next year,” researchers said. Many papers that remain only publish weekly.

Since 2005, nearly two-thirds of the journalists working in newspapers have left the industry.

Medill’s latest research also identifies counties at risk of becoming “news deserts,” including four in southwest Indiana: Scott, Crawford, Jennings and Rush counties. WFIU’s conversations with residents of Lawrence, Owen and Morgan counties reveal some already consider themselves in a news desert due to less frequent and more shallow coverage from a local ghost paper, even if those counties aren’t showing up on a researcher’s map.

Community members are exasperated by limited local news coverage

At the community level, readers are noticing the effects of social media coverage that’s rising to fill news gaps left when newspapers wane or close. More than a dozen citizens joined WFIU/WTIU to share their views on the subject.

"People will look at what's going on at the county council or the city council and they'll comment on social media, and often times that can descend into maybe not the healthiest form of discourse imaginable,” said Fraley from the IU Political and Civic Engagement program.

"People are making very serious life decisions about information that, wonderfully, is available 24/7,” said Monroe County Council president Trent Deckard. “The problem is it's available 24/7 and no one is editing it.”

Community members also miss more than government and social justice coverage. With so much content duplicated across papers, "The biggest thing with this is the feeling that our paper isn't local,” said Bloomington City Council member Jim Sims about the Herald Times.

Owen County Historian Tony Neff lamented that local families aren’t covered in the Spencer Evening World. A newspaper is an important source of genealogical history, he pointed out, but also it’s the stories of local people that make for community.

“One of the major things that holds the community together — a small community like Spencer or Gosport — is the local sports,” he said. “We went to a weekly newspaper when it was bought out and that weekly newspaper shows up on Wednesday. And when the local sports happen in high school on Thursday or Friday, it's basically not covered,” said Neff.

Long-time Ellettsville resident and town council member William Ellis concurs:

“Local coverage means something to the athletes, to the families and those actually contributing financially,” he said. “When something's printed, it has kind of this perception that it's newsworthy. And when you go a week without sports scores, especially if someone wins something like a divisional or whatever, it kind of takes something out of it.”

With limited local content, Monroe County resident and historian Elizabeth Mitchell doubts the current version of her local paper is worth the price of a subscription.

“Through the grapevine we hear about stuff and it may show up in the paper one day to two days later,” she said. “And that's a shame. So why would we want to pay for that?”

