As Huether explained it, pension fund managers find private equity funds attractive because the net asset valuations are “smoother” than those of public entities, which can fluctuate more with market ups and downs, making employees checking their accounts quite nervous.

“And it’s good not to get your police officers, firefighters and teachers nervous about their pensions,” he said.

Pension fund managers are also attracted to private equity because they think the returns will beat the stock market.

“But they don’t,” said Hooke, who references a number of studies highlighting private equity’s comparative underperformance in his book “The Myth of Private Equity.”

Huether said the main reason investors gravitate to private equity is because there is less fluctuation in the valuations.

“And that’s something you want in your portfolio even if you don’t believe in the outperformance of the public market,” he said.

Huether added it’s important to note that investment decisions are made solely by the private equity firm. Investors, he said, “are basically giving up their fiduciary rights – they are not involved in the investment process.”

By the very nature of private equity being private, it can be hard for investors to get a full picture of how their funds are being invested. Huether said private firms face fewer regulations and reporting requirements than public ones, which means less information is available about private equity funds’ investments and performance. In fact, data services such as Pitchbook and Thomsen Reuters are only able to collect data on about 60 percent of buyout funds, Hooke points out in his book, because “participation by buyout fund managers is voluntary and many choose not to disclose their results.”

Hooke also writes that 68 percent of deals bought by private equity funds since 2009 “have not been sold to follow on buyers” leaving those funds still owning companies they hoped to profitably offload after a decade.

“Yes, these terrific deals that have supposedly spawned great returns either do not have buyers or have no takers at reasonable prices,” writes Hooke. “The returns displayed by investors, therefore, are in large part derived from the guestimates of what the fund managers think they can sell the deals for.”

Why get into the newspaper industry?

According to Hooke, there was more than one reason private equity was attracted to the newspaper industry as it began to decline.

“One, they were low-tech businesses,” he said. “So private equity tends to like low-tech because they can put more debt on low-tech businesses than a high-tech business. Secondly, most of the larger dailies are monopolies so that provided some protection from competition. The third reason,” he said, “would be that the profit margins are quite high in a monopoly, and often the monopoly would have real estate that was quite valuable dating back to when the newspaper was founded.”

Is private equity good or bad?

“Private equity maximizes profits. It's not about being bad or being good,” Huether said.

Some industries fare better than others after private equity involvement – he points to the restaurant industry or certain aspects of health care as examples. But critics of private equity in the news industry point to a number of negative outcomes, including news deserts, ghost papers and declining content quality and coverage in those papers that survive.

Huether thinks it’s ultimately a question of regulation and quotes a colleague.

“Think of private equity as the lion and think of the government and regulation as the zookeeper,” he said. “So what are you going to do? Are you going to tell the lion not to eat the kid? The lion is a lion and of course it's going to eat the kid. It's the job of the zookeeper to make sure the gate is closed — that's the problem.”

