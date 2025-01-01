Chapter 12

Gannett’s impact on smaller communities was even more dramatic. Newspapers in Spencer, Martinsville, Mooresville, and Bedford meet the definition of “ghost” newspapers where no local journalists are employed, but newspapers still are printed with news from other communities.

Why is this important?

Penny Abernathy has studied the issue of the loss of local newspapers at the University of North Carolina and Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

“This is not a journalism problem, but a problem for society and more specifically, democracy,” she said.

Her research shows citizens in places where local news disappears have less knowledge about and oversight of government, which can lead to more corruption and higher costs to taxpayers. The effect can also diminish voter participation.

Jason Peifer of the Indiana University Media School said negative effects can be more general.

“If we think about the implications of this, accountability is an important part of local journalism,” he said. But also lost is “having a sense of place and connection and contributing to the social fabric of some sort of community, that is very concerning to me.”

Consolidation by private equity companies controlling news organizations “managed to precipitate a huge loss of reporters,” Abernathy said.

Tim Franklin leads Northwestern’s Medill Local News Initiative, a series of programs designed to bolster the sustainability of local news. On a Zoom call last month in which the initiative’s latest research was released, he noted that cutting journalists discourages people from following local news because local newspapers simply aren’t covering their communities.

“Local news organizations have to produce news that people will pay for,” said Franklin, who grew up in Mooresville and graduated from Indiana University.

In south-central Indiana, entrepreneurs are launching online publications to try to fill the gap. But Abernathy said they have an uphill battle.

“Most digital sites fail within the first five years,” she said.

Still, many are trying to fill the local news void accelerated by private equity owners who are maximizing profits at the expense of local news. While most investors and community foundations look to digital models, an effort in Morgan County is print based.