Newspaper 2014 Schedule 2023 Schedule Bloomington Herald Times Daily Sunday - Friday Clay City News Wednesday Out of business Ellettsville Journal Wednesday Out of business Mooresville/Decatur Times Wednesday and Saturday Wednesday Martinsville Reporter-Times Daily Tuesday - Saturday Paoli Republican (merged w/ Springs Valley Herald) Thursday Thursday South Bend Tribune Daily Sunday - Friday Spencer Evening World Monday - Friday Wednesday Bedford Times Mail Daily Tuesday - Saturday Springs Valley Herald (merged w/ Paoli Republican) Wednesday Thursday

These are the days the print newspaper was published in selected prior years and is published in 2023. Two of the newspapers are no longer published at all, and four previously separate newspapers have been merged into two newspapers.