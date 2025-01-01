Under Fortress’s management, the old GateHouse company began cutting journalists and selling real estate – moving newspapers out of old, distinguished buildings and selling the properties.

The NiemanLab report said the cuts were most severe and noticeable at the company’s smaller newspapers, which had been the GateHouse strength before Fortress.

Said the report: “For Fortress, newspapers — now a classic distressed industry — offered a chance for good profit, using the reliable roll-up-and-cut methodology at the root of its industry.”

While the business strategy may have been sound, Doctor’s analysis for the NiemanLab report pointed out serious consequences elsewhere.

“… for the story of flagging local American journalism in a time of great societal stress, it’s a triumph of capital over community,” Doctor wrote. “The managers and the investors are the victors, the readers and the journalists the losers.”

The report added that newspaper publishers were no longer judged on community involvement, a measure of the past, but rather strictly on financial performance of their newspapers.

“A world of community leadership — as uneven as it really was over the decades — has been quickly eroded,” he wrote.

Finally, the Nieman report noted while Fortress was earning millions in management fees, less money was going into local journalism.

It was with this track record that New Media Investment Group and GateHouse Media bought the newspapers of Schurz Communications Inc. in 2019.

Schurz had owned the newspapers in Bloomington and Bedford since 1966. The portfolio of properties in 2019 included Hoosier newspapers in South Bend, near the company headquarters in Mishawaka, and Martinsville, Mooresville, Spencer, Ellettsville, Clay City, Paoli, and Springs Valley. The company’s total print holdings of 10 daily newspapers and a handful of weeklies in Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Dakota, and Pennsylvania sold for $30 million, according to Associated Press.