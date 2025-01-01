Chapter 10

Because all of Free Press Indiana’s work is free and accessible, Krift sees that work as having a wide reach.

“I think that's how we can serve the community beyond just us creating audience, but also serving the audiences that already exist for our media partners,” he said.

The Mirror Indy newsroom is just the beginning. The larger strategy is to fill news gaps around the state. Rural areas especially need more coverage, Krift said.

“And, I think, more understanding of who makes up rural areas; treating them less like the monoliths that they often get treated as in national media,” he said. “Whether you call it flyover country or whatever, it's more nuanced than I think we give people credit for. And then in a state like Indiana, where you have a legislature that always seems to be in conflict with its main urban area, which is Indianapolis, there's a fair amount of control and power that's within the rural areas of Indiana. It's not really comparable to other states. It's a unique situation that I think warrants more coverage.”

Both Krift and Boyd emphasized the importance of listening to the communities their organization means to serve. When asked what stories are not being told, Boyd replied “There are so many!” But she made it clear community input is essential to telling them.

“Our goal is not to necessarily tell you what the issues are for the community. Our goal is to listen to the community and let them tell us what they need to know — what's important to them,” she said. “So much of what we've done in journalism has been top down — what we think people need to know…what officials are telling us people should know versus us getting in there and saying, what is it that we need to tell you about? What do you want more of?”

“The community will talk,” she said. “People will talk if you give them a chance, if you welcome them into your space or you go to their spaces.”

Creating quality content that is pertinent and valuable to communities is key to the long-term viability of this new venture, according to Krift, who left his job as editor of the Indianapolis Star for this new opportunity.

“When you create content that has value, whether it be, you know, a nonprofit or for-profit model, you create that kind of content that has value in people's lives,” Krift said. “People will support that.”

