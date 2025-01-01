But once the papers changed hands to GateHouse on Feb. 1, 2019, and then Gannett that fall, Crane said “it became clear pretty quickly that corporate ownership was going to be detrimental.”

He described a shift in priorities away from traditional elements of community journalism, such as local government meetings, and toward coverage that would guarantee clicks online, especially restaurants, arts, and entertainment stories.

“People want to know what's going on, particularly cops and courts, and all of these traditional beats were sort of being revamped and repackaged,” he said.

A training memo provided by a former Gannett employee spelled it out:

“Topics that don’t work – Just walk (if not run) away!” it read. Top of the list was “advances on events, workshops, library events, fundraisers” followed by press releases from community organizations, local sports, opinion pages and community calendars. (Also, no more mug shots.)

“It's all the bread-and-butter, heart-and-soul stuff that makes a community newspaper!” Crane said. He was particularly disappointed over the lost opinion pages.

“We need, you know maybe once a week, an opinion page. This is the marketplace of ideas for the community, and we are undermining that marketplace…that exchange of ideas, particularly for community matters to be sort of thrown out there for everybody to chew on.”

The number of days the papers were published was also reduced, and by November of 2022, a lone sports reporter was the only staff member. He left in early spring of 2023. The building that housed these once vibrant community centerpieces was sold.

