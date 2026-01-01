© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana not opting into federal 'Sun Bucks' program in 2026

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published January 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM EST
(USDA Food and Nutrition Service)
Courtesy USDA Food and Nutrition Service
(USDA Food and Nutrition Service)

Indiana will again not opt in to a program that provides grocery benefits to low-income families with young children over the summer.

The SUN Bucks program, also known as Summer EBT, gave families a monthly sum of $120 per child for food while schools were closed.

According to the USDA, the program fed over 660,000 Hoosier children during the one year it was offered in 2024. Indiana opted out last year.

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Mitch Roob said Indiana will again opt out in 2026, as the state would need an additional $5-7 million dollars to administer the program.

The announcement comes as new rules for SNAP go into effect in Indiana. Recipients of the food aid program can no longer use benefits to purchase candy, sugary drinks, and snack food like kettle corn and fruit strips.
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.