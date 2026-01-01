© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Rokita, Braun file court motion to place Ten Commandments monument at the Statehouse

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published January 1, 2026 at 2:19 PM EST
Left, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita headshot. Right, Indiana Gov. Mike Braun headshot. Rokita is a white man in a black suit with a red tie. Braun is a white man with glasses, a dark blue suit and a blue and silver tie. An Indiana flag and a US flag are behind him.
National Association of Attorneys General, Indiana State Government
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (left) and Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (right)

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita want a monument with the Ten Commandments and the Bill of Rights placed at the Indiana Statehouse.

In 2000, the state wanted to replace a monument of the Ten Commandments that had been vandalized. The new monument had both the Ten Commandments and the Bill of Rights inscribed on it.

But the Indiana Civil Liberties Union sued, and a court injunction found that monument’s placement on state property would violate the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment.

That clause says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

But recent decisions by the Supreme Court has changed how the courts interpret the establishment clause.

In a court document filed Dec. 29, Rokita argues the injunction should be vacated, since it “rests upon legal principles that can no longer be sustained.”

Rokita cited the Supreme Court’s overturning precedent set by Lemon V. Kurtzman. The “Lemon Test” derives from that case.

The Lemon Test states that a law must have a secular legislative purpose; not have the primary effect of either advancing or inhibiting religion; and does not foster “excessive government entanglement” with religion.

However, Rokita says, “The Supreme Court has discarded the Lemon test that this Court and the Seventh Circuit applied, upheld the placement of a Ten Commandments monument on another State’s capitol grounds, and explained that the Establishment Clause does not bar traditional acknowledgements of religion on public property.”

Rokita also wrote the Supreme Court held that the “Establishment Clause must be interpreted by ‘reference to historical practices and understandings’ rather than by reference to a government action’s putative purposes or a hypothetical observer’s sensibilities.”

Tuesday, Braun shared a post on Facebook saying the monument "was banned under a legal standard that no longer applies. It’s time to lift the ban and put this monument back where it belongs."

The request mimics a national trend of putting the Ten Commandments into government buildings and schools.

If the motion is approved, the monument would be moved from its current location in Bedford to the Statehouse grounds.
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.