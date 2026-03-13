GE Aerospace investing $65 million in Indiana

GE Aerospace is investing $65 million across Indiana for jobs and facility upgrades. The money will be distributed to sites in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Terre Haute.

GE Aerospace builds jet and turboprop engines and parts, as well as integrated systems for commercial and military aircraft. Earlier this week, the company announced it would invest over $1 billion in over 30 manufacturing sites across 17 states to speed up engine deliveries and increase production to keep up with military demand.

The Indianapolis site will receive $43 million for new machines, tooling and facility upgrades.

About $7 million will fund new tools, equipment and facility upgrades at the Lafayette site for engine assembly and increasing capacity. About $15 million will go to the Terre Haute site for new machines, tooling, inspection equipment and “targeted facility upgrades.”

The company will hire 880 new employees among the three sites, and a total of 5,000 workers across the country.

