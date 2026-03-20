Search tool helps connect owners of farm animals with vets

A new tool could make it easier to find veterinary care throughout the state.

Indiana’s Board of Animal Health has released its veterinary practice finder to make it easier for owners of farm or home animals to find specialized care options.

Denise Derrer Spears, the board’s communication director, said the goal is to make it easier to locate care providers in more rural parts of the state.

“Some of the smaller practices don't have websites, so they're harder to find, people may not know they're out there,” she said. “So we've looked for ways, how can we match up these two sides, the folks who need veterinary services and veterinarians who do have capacity.”

Vet clinics need to sign up to be included on the finder. Spears said there are currently 300 clinics searchable with the tool.

She also said that the tool is helping paint a picture of Indiana’s vet care options and helps illustrate where shortages remain.

“We're seeing there is better coverage out there than we originally thought,” Spears said. “There are still shortage areas, not going to lie, but it is encouraging to see that.”

Spears said that the tool includes more information on the types of care available in individual clinics than a search engine query.