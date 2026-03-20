© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Search tool helps connect owners of farm animals with vets

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
A veterinarian performing work on a horse.
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A veterinarian performing work on a horse.

A new tool could make it easier to find veterinary care throughout the state.

Indiana’s Board of Animal Health has released its veterinary practice finder to make it easier for owners of farm or home animals to find specialized care options.

Denise Derrer Spears, the board’s communication director, said the goal is to make it easier to locate care providers in more rural parts of the state.

“Some of the smaller practices don't have websites, so they're harder to find, people may not know they're out there,” she said. “So we've looked for ways, how can we match up these two sides, the folks who need veterinary services and veterinarians who do have capacity.”

Vet clinics need to sign up to be included on the finder. Spears said there are currently 300 clinics searchable with the tool.

She also said that the tool is helping paint a picture of Indiana’s vet care options and helps illustrate where shortages remain.

“We're seeing there is better coverage out there than we originally thought,” Spears said. “There are still shortage areas, not going to lie, but it is encouraging to see that.”

Spears said that the tool includes more information on the types of care available in individual clinics than a search engine query.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.