Simon Property Group CEO David Simon dies after battle with cancer

Simon Property Group announced its CEO David Simon passed away Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 64.

Indiana-native Simon was a graduate of IU Kelley School of Business (1983) and Columbia’s Graduate School of Business (1985).

At 33-years-old, Simon took over the company and led it for more than three decades. He is credited with its expansion to become a leading global real estate business.

Simon Property Group currently has 250 properties in North America, Europe and Asia that it either owns or is invested in. Properties include the Fashion Mall at Keystone and Castleton Mall in Indianapolis, where the company is headquartered.

Indiana businessman Herb Simon and Pacers Sports & Entertainment released a statement on the passing of his nephew, “His impact on our family, our community and the real estate industry will be felt for generations to come. We will miss him greatly.”

In a media release, the Simon family thanked people for the outpouring of love and support and asked for privacy at this time. Memorial service details will be released on a later date.

The company’s board of directors appointed David Simon’s son and Chief Operating Officer Eli Simon as the next CEO and president effective immediately.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05