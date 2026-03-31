This year’s Maurer Law grads to get $10K each thanks to anonymous donors

Anonymous donors gifted Indiana University Maurer School of Law’s class of 2026 $1.6 million dollars, the school announced.

The 156 J.D. graduates will each receive $10,000 each.

After the news came on Tuesday afternoon, some Maurer students such as Alexis Harbour were brought to tears. Harbour said law school has been financially challenging. Just last week, Harbour said, she was considering another loan.

Harbour said she’s “very, very thankful.”

“I don't know who the donors are but they will always have a place in my heart,” Harbour said. “This is major, but it speaks to how generous and amazing the Maurer community is.”

Harbour’s family won’t see her graduate this spring, but now she said she’ll be able to go home to New York, take the bar exam and start a new job. Harbour isn’t alone in struggling with affording school.

“Money shouldn't be a barrier, but it is,” Harbour said. “There are a lot of voices that are not heard because they can’t make that sacrifice to pay for school.”

Harbour said she took a risk by leaving a career and pursuing law school. While some students will go on to work for larger law firms, her passion is in public interest — particularly human rights and criminal law. She isn’t expecting a pay bump after getting her degree.

“It’s hard to navigate your passions while thinking about how much money you’re going to owe for the rest of your life,” Harbour said.

The donors requested to stay anonymous. They said they hope their gift will inspire others to pay it forward.

“That kind of surprise doesn't happen in a vacuum,” Gerry Regep, a Maurer student, said. “It reflects something real about the culture at Maurer: a genuine sense of care, a belief that what you do for others creates ripples you may never see.”

Regep said the timing of the announcement struck him. On an ordinary Tuesday, everything shifted, he said. He said while sitting with classmates, he felt a collective sigh, celebration and relief.

“For some of my classmates, this changes what they can afford to do in those first years,” Regep said. “For all of us, it's one less weight on the scale.”

Dean Christiana Ochoa says the anonymous donors will give 2026 graduates an early advantage that reduces the burden of debt. Maurer students will graduate on May 9.

“This gift was made possible by donors deeply committed to our students’ success and to advancing the mission of the IU Maurer School of Law,” said Ochoa.