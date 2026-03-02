Station Blog
At All IN, we open the doors to Indiana Public Media and invite you to see what happens behind the mic, behind the camera, and across our community. From creative insights and staff reflections to local stories and university collaborations, this blog is a shared space for connection and curiosity. Dive into the latest posts to see what we’re All IN on this week.
Latest
Why does WFIU invest in podcasts? Tyler Lake explains how podcasting expands public media’s reach, deepens conversations, and strengthens our connection to the communities we serve.
WTIU Receives $50,000 Grant from Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation for New PBS Documentary "Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild"WTIU receives a $50,000 AWCCF grant to produce Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild, a new historical documentary premiering nationally on PBS in 2026.
WTIU & WFIU to collaborate with Hoosier Hills Food Bank and IU Credit Union in a shared mission to support south central Indiana's neighbors and strengthen the community again this year!
A new WTIU documentary explores the life and legacy of Indiana author and naturalist Gene Stratton-Porter, celebrating her enduring impact on conservation and storytelling.
Indiana University’s Media School Names Michael Arnold Executive Director of Indiana Public MediaIndiana University has appointed veteran public media leader Michael Arnold as the new executive director of Indiana Public Media. In this newly redefined role, Arnold will oversee WFIU Public Radio, WTIU Public Television, and their digital platforms, driving innovation and collaboration across IU’s public media services. Learn more about Arnold’s vision for integrated media and how this appointment strengthens the mission of The Media School and Indiana Public Media.
WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television are proud to announce recent recognition from two of the most respected journalism and media organizations in the country: the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Central Great Lakes Chapter and the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).